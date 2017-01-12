Going into London Games I was under pressure, admits David Rudisha

David Rudisha had set a world record in the London Games by clocking 1:40:91. (Source: Reuters) David Rudisha had set a world record in the London Games by clocking 1:40:91. (Source: Reuters)

Two-time Olympic 800 meters race champion David Rudisha admitted that he had family pressure before the London Olympics.

“It was fantastic in London and it was my first Olympics and going there was a huge thing in my career. My father was an Olympian in 1968 and so had family pressure going there,”

Rudisha, who is the International Event Ambassador of Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, told reporters.

“So, I had a lot of pressure going to London but the good thing was I prepared in a certain way and the beginning of the season (and) I never had any problem. I was more confident, comfortable going into that race (in London) and I won it,” the 28-year-old Kenyan athlete said.

Rudisha had set a world record in the London Games by clocking 1:40:91. In Rio, his time was 1:42:25.

He said Rio Olympics last year was different as he had to defend his gold medal.

Asked whether he will compete in Tokyo Olympics, Rudisha said, “Absolutely, that is my main aim and it is always good yourself to give a target and something to work on, because it’s pushing you forward.

“I want to try that, it is not easy, but that is where I am setting my bar. By the time Tokyo 2020 (Olympics) will be around, I will be 31, I will still be within good bracket to compete in the competition.”

The champion athlete said he could “think” of running marathons in cities like London, New York, Mumbai for charity only after his retirement.

The Kenyan further said he was supported by family and friends when he was feeling low.

