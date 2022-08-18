Germany may consider Olympic Games bid after multi-sport Munich event

August 18, 2022 10:44:57 am
Germany is considering bidding for the Olympic Games, a top official suggested, building on the success of an international event in Munich featuring nine sports and using many of the venues built for the 1972 summer Olympics.
The Bavarian capital is hosting the European Championships from August 11 to 21, with large crowds flocking to, among other sites, the Olympic stadium, the Rudi-Sedlmayer hall and the Olympic regatta centre, to see sports including Olympic maintstays athletics, cycling, gymnastics and rowing.
“I think you can organise Olympic Games without everything being on a massive scale,” German Olympic Committee (DOSB) president Thomas Weikert told ARD television. “Here is a very good event with nine sports and you can see that you can build on that.”
Summer Games up to and including 2032 have been allocated to host cities.
Subscriber Only Stories
With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) desperate to reduce the cost for host cities, which has scared away many potential bidders, having a proven 50-year legacy is a major bonus should Germany decide to bid for the 2036 edition.
The DOSB has repeatedly failed to bring the Olympics – summer or winter – back to Germany since 1972.
“We are thinking about Olympic Games in Germany – winter or summer. We are thinking about it but will first ask the members. We will issue a timeframe at the next general (DOSB) assembly in December,” Weikert said.
The winter Olympics have been allocated up to 2026, when Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo in Italy will host, with Japan’s Sapporo the favourite for 2030.
Weikert said the DOSB will not propose a specific city but draw up a plan that will need to be followed in order for one candidate to eventually emerge from this domestic process.
“We will not make the mistake of saying it will be A or B. We will ask extensively and see what comes out, if indeed Germany wants the Olympics,” he said.
“…I am convinced the members will view this positively and will follow us in the proposals that we will make.”
Past Olympic bids or plans for Hamburg, Leipzig, Berlin, Munich or the Rhein-Ruhr region among others came up against strong opposition, with local referendums in some cases ending the projects early.
The main reasons for opposing the Olympics in Germany have been costs, the environmental impact, limited perceived benefits for local residents and the IOC’s refusal to pay any taxes in the host country for the billions of dollars of revenues generated by the event.
Paris will host the 2024 summer Olympics while Los Angeles will stage the 2028 edition and Brisbane in Australia the 2032 Games.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
It’s going to be long-term proposition for India to reorient foreign policy away from Russia, says US
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan film witnesses a massive dip, fails to cross Rs 50 crore mark in 1 week
BGMI to VLC Media Player, the ‘banned’ apps or services you might still have on your phone
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Liberal Arts Education: Need of the Time
In less than 24 hours, 16-year-old commits 6 robberies in South Delhi
Meet Borna Coric, the Nadal fan, who spoiled his idol’s return from six-week injury layoff
Rupee fall to hit Indian students abroad more than those on their way, say experts
Rupee falls 23 paise to 79.68 against US dollar in early trade
Mumbai woman molested in vegetable market, Sena workers nab accused
EWS admissions for Class 2 onwards in Delhi’s private schools begin today
What does Mark Wood feel about his dive off the last ball of 2019 WC that took the match to a Super Over? And why does he (in jest) blame Ben Stokes?