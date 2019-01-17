Georgian wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili stripped of 2012 Olympic silver for doping

Toggle Menu
The IOC says a freestyle wrestler from Georgia is stripped of his 2012 London Olympics silver medal after testing positive for an anabolic steroid

Oral turinabol was found in Davit Modzmanashvili’s sample in a reanalysis program using new testing methods, the IOC said. (AP/File Photo) 

A freestyle wrestler from Georgia has been stripped of his 2012 London Olympics silver medal after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. Oral turinabol was found in Davit Modzmanashvili’s sample in a reanalysis program using new testing methods, the IOC said on Thursday.

Modzmanashvili was disqualified from the 120-kilogram freestyle class and faces being banned by the United World Wrestling governing body. The 32-year-old heavyweight has since switched national allegiance to Uzbekistan.

In London, Modzmanashvili lost the gold medal bout to Artur Taymazov of Uzbekistan. Taymazov, since elected as a Russian lawmaker representing Vladimir Putin’s party, was later stripped of his 2008 Beijing Olympic title for doping with steroids.

The IOC said analysis of London samples will continue until “the statute of limitations is reached by 2020.”

