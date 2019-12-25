Geeta Phogat blessed with baby boy, says nothing can describe the feeling

Wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/geeta_phogat) Wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/geeta_phogat)

Wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. The wrestler tweeted out a picture of her along with the child and her husband and wrote that nothing can describe the feeling of watching your child taking birth.

“HELLO BOY!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD. He is here. We are so much in love. Please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born,” Geeta tweeted.

HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD ???? He is here ?? we are so much in love ?? ???? please give him your love and blessings ???? he made our life perfect now ????

Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born ?? Date – 24-12-2019 pic.twitter.com/9KAc3Ew15c — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 24, 2019

Congratulatory messages and wishes started pouring in moments after Geeta shared this news on social media. Her sister, Babita also shared a picture of her along with the newborn and wished him a life full of happiness.

“Congratulations, sister, on your newborn baby. I wish your new bundle of joy a long life full of happiness, fun, laughter and love. May he meet with love, success and happiness in each and every step he takes in life. You just penned down your new legacy with this beautiful baby,” Babita wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations, sister, on your newborn baby. I wish your new bundle of joy a long life full of happiness, fun, laughter and love. May he meet with love, success and happiness in each and every step he takes in life. You just penned down your new legacy with this beautiful baby pic.twitter.com/MTzwcHzg6L — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) December 24, 2019

In 2010, Geeta became the first Indian female wrestler to clinch a gold medal in women’s wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, which was held in New Delhi. She then went on to secure a bronze at the World Wrestling Championships held in Canada.

