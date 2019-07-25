Toggle Menu
Gaurav Bidhuri enters President’s Cup semis in Philippineshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/gaurav-bidhuri-enters-presidents-cup-semis-in-philippines-5850926/

Gaurav Bidhuri enters President’s Cup semis in Philippines

Gaurav Bidhuri will next be up against local favourite Junmilardo Ogayre, who defeated Korea's Kim Haejin in his quarterfinal bout.

This will be the first training trip to the USA for Indian boxers
Gaurav Bidhuri assured himself of a medal at President’s Cup boxing tournament (Source: PTI)

World Championships bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) assured himself of a medal at the President’s Cup boxing tournament in Labuan Bajo, Philippines after claiming a comfortable win in the quarterfinals.

Bidhuri, who claimed India’s lone medal in the 2017 world event in Hamburg, stormed past Afghanistan’s Waris Karimi to make the last-four stage on Wednesday evening.

The national championships’ silver-medallist will next be up against local favourite Junmilardo Ogayre, who defeated Korea’s Kim Haejin in his quarterfinal bout.

The Delhi-boxer was recently left out of the Indian squad for the upcoming world championships to be held in Russia in September.

Advertising

The iconic MC Mary Kom is also competing in this tournament and is already through to the 51kg category semifinals after getting an opening-round bye.

Earlier, India Open gold-medallist Jamuna Boro (54kg) advanced to the semifinals of the women’s event, while Monika entered the finals.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 America’s Lilly King disqualified in 200 breast heats at World swimming championships
2 Sun Yang’s coach Denis Cotterell slams critics as ‘hypocrites’ amid doping furore
3 Watch: Teenager Kristof Milak breaks Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old 200 metres butterfly record