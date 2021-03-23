Ganemat, Angad combine to win mixed skeet gold at Shooting World Cup

Ganemat Sekhon had won the country's first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in the women's skeet event when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day. (PTI)

Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa bagged the skeet mixed team gold medal, extending the home contingent’s dominance at the ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

Ganemat and Angad, who had topped the qualification with a score of 141, produced another good show beating the Kazakh pair of Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko 33-29 in the gold medal showdown.

With this, table-topper India’s gold medal haul at the ongoing event went up to seven.

Another Indian pair of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, however, missed the bronze medal by a whisker at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Qatar’s Reem A Sharshani and Rashid Hamad claimed the bronze medal with a score of 32 against the Indian team’s 31.

The duo had produced a perfect score in the final four shots even as 19-year-old Dhaliwal crumbled under pressure and missed a shot to miss out of the medal.

Ganemat, 20, had won the country’s first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in the women’s skeet event when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day.