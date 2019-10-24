Simone Biles throws in a backflip with ceremonial pitch at World Series baseball game

Gymnast Simone Biles was called to throw the ceremonial pitch during Game 2 of the World Series and she gave viewers something to remember with a twisting backflip before tossing it.

The Olympic and World Championship-winning gymnast did a twisting backflip in front of the mound, and then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

And the throw was on target too. The packed crowd at Minute Maid Park roared for Biles, who is from the Houston area. The fans were still standing when Justin Verlander threw the first pitch for real, a ball to Trea Turner.

Dear Gymnastics Code of Points, When does this become the ‘Biles’ on the pitcher’s mound?@Simone_Biles x #WorldSeriespic.twitter.com/IK5f1R19b7 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 24, 2019

Here’s another view of the pitch:

Speaking before the pitch, the gymnast told NBC that she was ‘terrified’ and hoped not to end up on the celebrity fails montage.

“Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified,” she told NBC. “So I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.”

This is not the first time Biles threw out a ceremonial pitch and broke out a similar move for an Astros game in 2016 before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The American gymnast is fresh off picking up her 24th and 25th World Championship medals earlier this month in Germany, breaking the record for total medals set by Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo in the 1990s.

Now she’s preparing for the Tokyo Olympics next year, where she’ll attempt to add even more accolades to her already historic athletic career.