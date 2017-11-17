Gagan Narang’s ‘Project Leap’ holds camp for young shooters

Project Leap has joined hands with CSS for the purpose. (Source: File) Project Leap has joined hands with CSS for the purpose. (Source: File)

An intensive coaching camp to train young shooters organised under ‘Project Leap’, an initiative of ace shooter Gagan Narang’s began at Sri

Ramachandra University in Chennai on.

Twelve rifle shooters, selected from various parts of the country, would undergo training at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) at the university campus. ‘Project Leap’ has joined hands with CSS for the purpose, a press release said.

The camp is part of his holistic plan to modernise coaching and shooting techniques within the country. CSS is one of the most advanced sports science and sports medicine support centres in the country, Narang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, said.

“They have the aptitude and resources to offer the most modern facilities and infrastructure to our youngsters and this was a logical partnership,” he said. Project Leap, an ambitious plan of Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), is training young and talented shooters from different parts of the country.

Slovak coach Anton Belak, who was instrumental in helping Slovakia get their first shooting medal in 1996, would work with the 12 young shooters, who are also going to be part of the upcoming national championship.

CSS director Prof S Arumugam said they have devised special sports science programme for the 12 shooters, keeping in consideration their individual strengths and weaknesses.

Shooters like Swaroop Unhalkar, Anushka Patil and Mahima Turhi Agarwal, who are from ‘Project Leap’ stable have already represented India.

