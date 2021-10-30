scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai win men’s double title at WTT Contender Tunis

G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai beat France's Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the men's double summit clash at the WTT Contender Tunis.

By: PTI | Tunis |
October 30, 2021 7:22:15 pm
G Sathiyan (R) and Harmeet Desai (L) pose with their trophies. (Twitter/WTTGlobal)

The Indian table tennis duo of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai on Saturday notched up their first international pro tour title with a dominating 3-1 win over Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the men’s double summit clash at the WTT Contender Tunis here.

Sathiyan and Desai beat the French duo 11-9 4-11 11-9 11-6.

The Indian pair pocketed the first game but they lost momentum and allowed the French to level the match.
Sathiyan and Desai, however, clawed their way back by taking the lead once again and then hardly broke a sweat in winning the fourth game and the title.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It is the first ever men’s doubles international title for myself individually and as a pair (with Desai). We are playing together after a long time and it’s fantastic to start off in a great manner with a gold medal in a pro tour title,” Sathyan told PTI.

He said speed was their main weapon and they can surprise and take advantage of their opponents in that aspect of the game.

“We have beaten three good pairs, the German pair in pre quarterfinals were doubles specialists. In the semifinals, we had beaten world number 7 Hungarian pair and to have a convincing win against the French pair in the final is satisfying.

“Credit to Harmeet, he played really well,” added Sathiyan.

“Doubles victory for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations for clinching the #WTTTunis Men’s Doubles title! #WTT #tabletennis #pingpong,” World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events company of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), tweeted.

The Indian duo had fashioned a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in the semifinals on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 30: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven