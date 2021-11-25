scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
G Sathiyan enters round of 32 at World TT Championships

G Sathiyan defeated his 179th-ranked opponent 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in the round of 64.

By: PTI | Houston |
Updated: November 25, 2021 2:57:49 pm
G Sathiyan64. Sathiyan next faces world number 17 Aruna Quadri of Nigeria in the round of 32. (File)

India’s G Sathiyan progressed to the men’s singles third round at the World Table Tennis Championships with a 4-0 win over Russia’s Vladimir Sidorenko here.

The world number 37 from India defeated his 179th-ranked opponent 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in the round of 64. Sathiyan next faces world number 17 Aruna Quadri of Nigeria in the round of 32.

India’s top-ranked player, world number 30 Sharath Kamal, had a suffered a disappointing opening round loss on Tuesday.

Manika, Sharath out of World TT C'ships singles events, Sathiyan enter 2nd round

However, Sharath can still make an impact in the men’s doubles alongside Sathiyan and in mixed doubles alongside Archana Kamath.

Sharath and Archana entered the round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Algeria’s Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.

Sathiyan and Manika Batra got a first round bye and play their round of 32 mixed doubles match against Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz and Brian Afanador.

Manika and Archana have got a first round bye in women’s doubles.

