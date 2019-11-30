Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

G Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup after losing to Timo Boll

The world number 30 G Sathiyan, making his ITTF World Cup debut, went down 1-4 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11) to Germany's Timo Boll in the pre-quarters.

By: PTI | Chengdu | Updated: November 30, 2019 7:11:43 pm
G Sathiyan. (Source: AP Photo)

G Sathiyan’s dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday.

The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut, went down 1-4 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11) to the German in the pre-quarters.

Sathiyan started on a bright note, taking a 1-0 lead, but the experienced Boll replied quickly to level the match.

The two-time World Cup champion then dominated the tie, winning the next three games without much trouble.

On Friday, Sathiyan had defeated higher ranked Frenchman Simon Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 before beating world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2, to top his group and reach the round of 16.

“It was a great learning experience & definitely one of the best performances in my career so far with two good back to back wins against higher ranked players! More to come Thanks to my personal coach Raman sir & also masseur Amarjit Singh for helping me to bring out my best.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News