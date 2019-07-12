G Sathiyan, Anthony Amalraj win double bronze at Australian Open

Toggle Menu
G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj went down 12-14, 9-11, 8-11 to the top-seeded Korean pair of Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu in the semifinals.

G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj lost to top-seeded Korean Pair in the semi finals (PTI)

The Indian pair of G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj ended their World Tour Platinum Australian Open with a bronze medal in the men’s doubles competition on Friday.

This was the first ever medal for India in the Australian Open.

The top Korean pair could not be pinned down despite being stretched in the first game. But credit must be given to the Indians who fought really well before going down.

The Indian duo can take pride in the fact that they had beaten the other Korean pair in fray, Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon, in the quarterfinals. The Indians won 5-11, 11-6, 14-12, 11-8 on Friday morning.

The lone bronze was the only silver lining as other Indians failed to cross the preliminary-round hurdles in all events including Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal, the only two Indians who could make it to the third round of qualifying matches in men’s singles before bowing out.

