Funds being raised for LeBron James’ statue in his hometown

There might soon be a statue to immortalize King James in his hometown. A GoFundMe account has been created with a goal of raising $1 million to commission a life-size statue of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in Akron, Ohio. The fundraiser is organized by fellow St. Vincent-St. Mary High School grad Aaron Carey.

“We want to do this with the fans,” Carey told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “We want fans to be able to thank LeBron for what he has done for Akron and the Cavs.”

For his part, James was flattered by the gesture.

“First of all, thank you,” James said of the fundraiser at the team’s shootaround Monday morning. “It would be cool, not only for myself, but for my family and all the people that had anything to do with this journey thus far. I’m appreciative even of the thought.”

Carey told the Beacon-Journal he has contacted artist Omri Amrany, who has built several Los Angeles Lakers statues outside Staples Center, to potentially design the statue and has already met with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert regarding the idea.

A site for the statue has not yet been finalized, and an initial design by Amrany depicts James soaring toward the basket to deliver a dunk while wearing a headband, his No. 23 high school jersey and his first signature Nike shoe.

“I don’t have a particular pose in mind,” James said when asked how he’d like to be depicted. “Like I said, I think it’s the thought that counts. It’s pretty cool.”

James is trying to lead the Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals for a fourth straight season. Entering Monday, his Cavaliers trailed the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals two games to one.

– Field Level Media

