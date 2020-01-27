From Virat Kohli to Viv Richards, cricket fraternity mourns Kobe Bryant’s death

Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center. (AP) Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center. (AP)

The cricket community joined the rest of the world in mourning NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic death with India captain Virat Kohli and legendary Vivian Richards offering their condolences.

Bryant, along with one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was 42-years-old and regarded as one of the greatest hoopsters in the game’s history.

“Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. Iam absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family,” Kohli wrote on his instagram page.

Richards on his part said: “A true legend of the sporting world! Rest In Peace dear Kobe and his daughter. May the family have immense strength to overcome this sad time.” Australian spin great Shane Warne was “stunned” by the tragedy.

“Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time!”

Others who expressed their grief included Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene.

