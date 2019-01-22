Toggle Menu
Franz Beckenbauer, Mark Spitz, Steve Waugh among legends to attend Laureus Sports Awards

Franz Beckenbauer, Mark Spitz, Steve Waugh among legends to attend Laureus Sports Awards

Franz Beckenbauer, Mark Spitz, Steve Waugh will be amongst a host of sporting legends gracing the Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 18.

Franz Beckenbauer is among legends to attend Laureus Sports Awards. (Source: AP File)

Germany’s World Cup winning captain and manager Franz Beckenbauer, nine-time Olympic champion swimmer Mark Spitz and cricket legend Steve Waugh will be amongst a host of sporting legends gracing the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on February 18.

Laureus World Sports Academy Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick will lead a glittering collection of his fellow members at the awards ceremony, including no fewer than 20 Olympic and Paralympic gold medal winners, five FIFA World Cup winners and world champions from a variety of sports.

Former Australian captain Waugh will be the sole cricketer present on the occasion as an Academy member.

Laureus Academy members who will be in Monaco are:

Football: Franz Beckenbauer, Cafu, Marcel Desailly, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Alessandro Del Piero;

Athletics: Sergey Bubka, Cathy Freeman, Tegla Loroupe, Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Daley Thompson;

Rugby: Sean Fitzpatrick, Morné du Plessis, Hugo Porta;

Golf: Lorena Ochoa; Tennis: Boris Becker, Li Na, Monica Seles; Cycling: Fabian Cancellara, Chris Hoy;

Gymnastics: Nadia Comaneci, Alexey Nemov, Li Xiaopeng; Boxing: Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Skateboarding: Tony Hawk; Motor Sport: Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Emerson Fittipaldi;

Rowing: Steve Redgrave; American Football: Marcus Allen; Table Tennis: Deng Yaping;

Swimming: Dawn Fraser, Mark Spitz; Paralympic Sport: Tanni Grey-Thompson;

Winter Sport: Maria Höfl-Riesch, Franz Klammer, Katarina Witt, Yang Yang;

Cricket: Steve Waugh

