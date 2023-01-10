Former UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov quits coaching to spend time with family

Former United Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the biggest names in Mixed Martial Arts, has called time on his short career as coach.

Nurmagomedov, who has a 29-0 record and beat the biggest of names, including Conor MC Gregor and Dustin Poirier started coaching Islam Makhachev become a UFC 280 Champion. He started coaching last year, two years after his sudden retirement.

However, now it looks like he has walked away from coaching too.

According to Talksport, Nurmagomedov shared a post in Russian which read: Khabib is leaving the MMA industry. It’s about coaching and everything else related to MMA. The reason is Khabib’s desire to devote more time to his family.”

Nurmagomedov had retired from fighting in 2020 after he beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He then started his own MMA promotion company and became a coach.