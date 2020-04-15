Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru provisionally suspended

Wanjiru won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons. (Reuters) Wanjiru won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons. (Reuters)

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the winner of the 2017 London Marathon, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The AIU noted on their official website on Tuesday that a charge had been issued against Wanjiru for “use of a prohibited substance/method”.

Under anti-doping rules, the 27-year-old cannot participate in any competition until a hearing has taken place into the allegation.

Wanjiru won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons.

Last year, Kenyans Asbel Kiprop, Cyrus Rutto and Abraham Kiptum were all given four-year bans, while Vincent Kipsegechi Yator received the same ban earlier this month.

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, was provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples.

Kipsang’s management company denied the case involved the use of doping and tampering with the doping test.

Around 60 Kenyan athletes have been sanctioned for anti-doping rule violations in the past five years.

