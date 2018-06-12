Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Former heavyweight champion David Haye announces retirement

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday following his defeat by Tony Bellew in May.

By: Reuters | Published: June 12, 2018 5:08:15 pm
David Haye, David Haye news, David Haye updates, David Haye retirement, sports news, Indian Express The 37-year-old Briton won 28 and lost four of his 32 fights since turning professional in 2002. (Source: AP)
Top News

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday following his defeat by Tony Bellew in May.

The 37-year-old Briton won 28 and lost four of his 32 fights since turning professional in 2002.

“Today I announce my retirement from professional boxing. They say you can’t play boxing. Yet, as I write this retirement statement, and reflect on my time in the sport, I can’t find a better way to describe the ride… ,” Haye said in a statement on his website https://www.hayemaker.com. This is not the end of my story. It’s simply the start of something new.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 