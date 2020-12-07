Floyd Mayweather will fight Youtuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match

Floyd Mayweather is taking on the YouTuber who's never won a fight. (Reuters)

Floyd Mayweather, the former boxing world champion, has announced he will take on Youtuber Logan Paul in a “special exhibition” fight in February 2021.

Mayweather, 43, ended his career unbeaten in 50 bouts and last fought in 2017 when he defeated Conor McGregor.

Paul, 25, has fought professionally only once where he lost against fellow Youtuber KSI in November 2019.

There has been speculation the fight would be agreed for several months and American Paul, who has more than 22 million subscribers on Youtube, has taunted Mayweather on several occasions, with the pair exchanging insults on social media.

Two years after the McGregor fight he took on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition that earned Mayweather $9 million after knocking out his opponent in two minutes.

Mayweather Jr. has won 15 major boxing world titles, plus a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics and three U.S. Golden Gloves championships.

