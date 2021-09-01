FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship: India down Cuba in classification match

India downed Cuba 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 in a 9 to 16 classification match of the FIVB World U-19 Volleyball Championships at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday.

Tanish Choudhary (16), captain Sameer Chaudhary (9), Aman Kumar (9) and Harshat Giri (9) were the best scorers for India while for the losers Gonzalez Rodriguez Alejandro Miguel (13), Vizcaino Sanchez Bryan Ramon (6) and Gomez Reyes Jose Ramon (6) were the best scorers.

India had nine blocks in reply to Cuba’s six and three aces in contrast to Cuba’s one. In attacks, India fared better with 38 to Cuba’s 34 in the 64-minute match.

India will next take on Egypt, ranked fourth in the world, in the classification match for a 9-12 place.

Cuba were placed fourth in the Group ‘D’ while World No. 49 India were third in Group ‘A’. In the group matches, India stunned two-time African champions Nigeria, World No.9, in the opener but went down to hosts and World No. 5 Iran as well as European bronze medallists Poland.

The win against Cuba is India’s third win in the tournament after Guatemala conceded their Group A matches when their players were found Covid-19 positive.

Two wins in the group for India assured a place in the round of 16 where they lost to Brazil who qualified for the knockout stage while the losers were left to play classification matches.

India last played the worlds in 2009 and in the 2003 Thailand edition, India were losing finalists.

Italy are the reigning champions.