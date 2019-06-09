Fit-again Manoj Kumar rejoins national camp

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Manoj Kumar, who was laid low by a groin injury after the Asian Games, has rejoined the national camp in Patiala after regaining fitness.

The 31-year-old, who is also an Asian Championships bronze-winner, underwent a surgery for his injury at a Mumbai hospital earlier this year. As a result, he was ruled out of contention for the Asian Championships in April-May.

“By the grace of god and the support of my coaches, the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), I have managed to recover fully and have got the clearance to rejoin the national camp,” Manoj, who picked up the injury during last year’s Asian Games, said.

“The Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai took very good care of me and I am grateful to them,” he added.

The Arjuna award-winning Haryana-boxer was locked in a bitter war of words with the SAI over the expenses of his treatment and even accused the body of being indifferent. He eventually found the requisite support from SAI as well as BFI to complete his treatment and make a comeback.

The welterweight (69kg) category boxer is also an Olympian and would be aiming for a comeback at the World Championships in September this year. The big event is the first qualifying tournament for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.