First round of Tokyo 2020 Olympic tickets up for sale

The first tickets for Tokyo 2020 Olympics went up for sale on Thursday with the country hosting the mega sports event comprising 33 sports.

The tickets for the Tokyo Olympics range from 2,500 yen ($23) to even 300,000 yen ($2,730) which is the cost for the best seats at the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the best seats for the showcase men’s 100m final will be around 130,000 yen ($1,200). Around half of the tickets are priced at 8,000 yen ($73) or less while the Japanese citizens with children, senior citizens and those with disabilities can get the tickets at a special price at 2,020 yen ($18).

The tickets are priced almost the same as that of London 2012 for the local residents but costlier than the Rio 2016 Games, explained senior 2020 marketing official Yuko Hayakawa.

The lottery — only for residents of Japan during an initial period runs until May 28, with successful applicants notified on June 20 and payment due a fortnight later.

With the tickets going up for grabs on Thursday, the 2020 Games website saw high demand on opening with a queue system in place even though tickets are not sold on a first-come first-served basis and everyone entering the lottery by May 28 having an equal chance of scooping tickets.

Overseas applicants will be able to snap up tickets from June 15 via special ‘Authorised Ticket Resellers’ in each country. Even though the exact number of tickets available for sale have still not been finalised, various stadium configurations are being taken into account with just 450 days left for the opening ceremony to begin.