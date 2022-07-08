scorecardresearch
FINA to investigate after Tokyo Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged

The 22-year-old Canadian wrote on Instagram that she woke up "completely lost" with "dozens of bruises" on her body after the incident.

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey competes in the Women's 400m Individual Medley finals. (Reuters)

Swimming’s global governing body FINA said on Thursday it was in contact with Swimming Canada after Tokyo Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of this year’s World Championships.

The 22-year-old Canadian wrote on Instagram that she woke up “completely lost” with “dozens of bruises” on her body after the incident, and was compelled to share her experience as “these situations sadly happen too many times”.

“FINA is aware of the distressing media reports regarding Mary-Sophie Harvey and FINA is deeply concerned about her well-being,” the organisation said in a written statement to Reuters.

“In 2021, FINA adopted widespread measures aimed at safeguarding athletes and an Independent Investigation Officer will be assigned to investigate the matter further.”

Harvey won a bronze medal in Budapest as part of Canada’s 4×200 metres relay team at the world championships, which ended on June 25.

