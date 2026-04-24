How Fernando Mendoza, NFL Draft’s top pick, was shaped by his mother, who is fighting multiple sclerosis

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It's been a whole year since US President Donald Trump let out a rant from his Truth Social handle with an angry "are they STUPID?" in there underlining his exasperation. This time, his tirade was not aimed at either his political opponents or his geo-political rivals. Trump was miffed by National Football League (NFL) teams not picking Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Sanders was a prospective top pick in last year's NFL Draft class. He ended up getting picked in the fifth round as the 144th overall pick.

But Trump's post highlighted just how much people, even those holding the highest offices, can be emotionally invested in the NFL Draft.

A top pick — or even a pick in the first round — is not a guarantee for excellence. Neither does getting picked in the fifth round mean you cannot be great. Ask NFL legend Tom Brady, who was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft as the 199th overall pick, who went on to become the seven-time Super Bowl champion

So how does the NFL Draft work?

Unlike an IPL auction (where teams bid for a player when their name comes up), the Draft is where each of the 32 NFL teams have an assigned order when they can pick a player who they want for their team.

The NFL Draft takes place over seven rounds which are held over three days (Thursday through Saturday). The first round is held on Thursday. The second and third rounds are on Friday; rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.

Each team has only eight minutes to make its pick in the first round. Teams get seven minutes to make picks in the second round, five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6 and four minutes in round 7. To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years.

Currently, each of the 32 clubs receives one pick in each of the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. The order of selection is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season.

This means the team which finished with the worst record last season, gets the first pick in the Draft. (This only changes if teams have traded their Draft pick spots). The NFL champion, the team that wins the Super Bowl, has the last pick among the 32 teams.

Teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs are assigned draft slots 1-20. The order is determined by the standings at the end of the regular season: The club with the worst record will pick first, and the one with the best record will pick 20th.

Teams that did qualify for the playoffs are assigned draft slots 21-32

The team that lost the Super Bowl has the 31st pick in the draft. The two teams that lost in the conference championships pick in the 29th and 30th spots in the reverse order of their final regular season records. The four teams eliminated in the divisional round pick in slots 25-28 in the reverse order of their final regular season records. The four teams eliminated in the wild card round pick in slots 21-24 in the reverse order of their final regular season records.