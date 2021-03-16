Federation Cup Athletics 2021: Dhana Lakshmi shocks Dutee Chand, Hima Das to win 100-m gold

Federation Cup Athletics 2021, 100 metre women’s final: Dhana Lakshmi of Tamil Nadu pulled off an upset in the 100-metre women’s final at the Federation Cup on Tuesday in a race that was headlined to have been a showdown between Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

Clocking 11:39, Dhana Lakshmi pipped her more fancied opponents to win the gold in the final, while Dutee Chand was second with 11.58 seconds. Hima Das was disqualified for a false start.

Watch the race:

Tamil Nadu’s Dhanalakshmi upsets Dutee Chand to win the 100m gold at the Federation Cup Athletics Championship in Patiala. #federationcup #athletics #TN pic.twitter.com/VdMdYEnfK4 — Santhosh Kumar (@giffy6ty) March 16, 2021

After qualifying for the final in their respective heats on the opening day of the 24th Federation Cup senior athletics championships underway at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala, national record holder Dutee Chand had set her eyes set on the title as she took on Hima Das in the final of 100m race on Tuesday.

While Dutee clocked 11.51 seconds to win heats, Hima booked the final spot with a timee of 11.63 seconds. Hima Das will also participate in the 200m.

The five-day event will see several big names missing. The ones who will be in action, though, are expected to finetune their performances instead of going all-out for an attempted qualification. Neeraj Chopra, who has not only already qualified but also bettered his own national record a fortnight ago during the Indian Grand Prix, will again be in the spotlight.