Fans vandalise Asian Games stadium in Indonesia

About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries are expected to compete, the world’s biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics. (Source: Reuters) About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries are expected to compete, the world’s biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics. (Source: Reuters)

Indonesian football fans ripped plastic seats and hurled them onto the pitch at a stadium that is due to host the Asian Games in August. The incident occurred after a football match between Sriwijaya FC and Arema FC at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang on the island of Sumatra. Irate fans of the home side Sriwijaya caused the damage after their side lost the match 3-0.

“We are very upset with the supporters who ruined the seats in Gelora Sriwijaya during the game,” Rusli Nawi, the stadium’s security supervisor, told AFP. “I’ve been here for nearly 10 years… there has never been damage to the seats like yesterday.”

Pictures showed multi-coloured chairs strewn across the outer edges of the ground, which is bordered by an athletics track.

Police have arrested four people over the rampage that has left some 335 seats damaged, according to Nawi and there were no injuries.

The stadium had been renovated for the Games, which are being held in Palembang and the capital Jakarta from August 18-September 2. About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries are expected to compete, the world’s biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics. Indonesia has been scrambling to get venus and facilities ready for the mega event.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd