Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018

Fans vandalise Asian Games stadium in Indonesia

The incident occurred after a football match between Sriwijaya FC and Arema FC at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang on the island of Sumatra.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 23, 2018 5:06:58 pm
About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries are expected to compete, the world’s biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Indonesian football fans ripped plastic seats and hurled them onto the pitch at a stadium that is due to host the Asian Games in August. The incident occurred after a football match between Sriwijaya FC and Arema FC at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang on the island of Sumatra. Irate fans of the home side Sriwijaya caused the damage after their side lost the match 3-0.

“We are very upset with the supporters who ruined the seats in Gelora Sriwijaya during the game,” Rusli Nawi, the stadium’s security supervisor, told AFP. “I’ve been here for nearly 10 years… there has never been damage to the seats like yesterday.”

Pictures showed multi-coloured chairs strewn across the outer edges of the ground, which is bordered by an athletics track.
Police have arrested four people over the rampage that has left some 335 seats damaged, according to Nawi and there were no injuries.

The stadium had been renovated for the Games, which are being held in Palembang and the capital Jakarta from August 18-September 2. About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries are expected to compete, the world’s biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics. Indonesia has been scrambling to get venus and facilities ready for the mega event.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 