Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Express LOL: The tongue-in-cheek review of Germany vs. Brazil

How people would've felt while watching Germany pulverize Brazil in front of their home fans.

| Updated: June 7, 2018 10:25:44 am
Related News

 

In a devastating blitzkrieg 74 years after the original, Germany humbled the might of Brazil, and made it look like they were playing the Rawalpindi Old Age Home Football Team. No one – Germany fans, Brazil fans or even football agnostics – expected this result. We were all equally shocked.

Here are the reactions of the world – goal by goal.

First goal. Brazil are bound to equalize soon. They have a Hulk, right? Brazil 0-1 Germany.

Brazil-1

Forget the Hulk, they’ll need a few more Avengers to win from here. Brazil 0-2 Germany.

Brazil-2

Or maybe.. they need 11 new players.

Brazil 3

Germany 4-0 Brazil. We don’t have to be Paul the Octopus to predict that maybe, just maybe, Brazil is knocked out of the World Cup.

Brazil-4

OK, this first half is hard to watch. Brazil 0-5 Germany.

Brazil 5

Why am I not going to sleep? I know the result already.

Brazil-6

Here’s the World Cup’s biggest shocker. Brazil actually scored one goal in this bloodbath. This is like those consolation prize in school competitions.

Brazil-7

This match is like the Great Khali. Why? It’s 7-1 (runs and hides after this terrible pun)

Brazil-8

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 