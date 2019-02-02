Express Impact: Commissioner promises to meet protesting parents over Thane stadium blockade

Following a protest by parents of budding athletes denied training facilities at the Dadaji Kondadev Stadium on Friday, the Thane Municipal Commissioner promised a meeting to address their concerns.

Advertising

The protest took place just before the opening ceremony of the Maharashtra Celebrity Cricket League (MCCL). The athletics trainees were not allowed to practice at the stadium after it was converted into a ‘cricket-only’ facility and were forced to practice on the concrete steps of the stands, as reported by The Indian Express on Thursday.

At the end of the demonstration, TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal promised a meeting with the parents on Monday to discuss the matter. A day earlier, Maharashtra’s minister of youth affairs and sports Vinod Tawde had asked the aggrieved parents to write an e-mail to him about their problems.

The stadium, which was once a multi-sport facility and a hub for athletics meets in Thane, has been steadily transforming itself into a cricket-only venue after the TMC spent over Rs 3 crore on its renovation. Several medallists from the recent Khelo India Youth Games, are being forced to train in the stands.

Advertising

“Mr Jaiswal was patient when we spoke to him at the opening ceremony,” explains Ramesh Bangera, a Thane resident who has been sending his two sons to train in Kandivali (a two-hour trip each way) since the facilities in Thane became unacceptable. “He was standing on the stage and came to talk to us. He listened to what we had to say and then asked us all to meet him at his office on Monday to try and find a solution.”

The build-up to the eventual encounter with the TMC commissioner on Friday, however, was not as smooth.

“First on stage was Eknath Shinde (district athletics association head and Thane’s guardian minister), who was reluctant to even talk to us,” Bangera adds.

“About a year and a half ago, he told us the stadium is going to be renovated and we will have a fresh athletics track along with a new cricket ground. He never gave us any updates about the developments, and when we tried to meet him in the morning, he told one of his assistants to take us parents aside, away from the opening ceremony. When we demanded to speak to him only, he wasn’t pleased. That’s when Mr Jaiswal came in and spoke to us.”

Single-lane track

At the moment, the single-lane synthetic athletics track has been placed on the lowest step of the stands. “They aren’t allowed to train on the grass because apparently our athletics spikes will uproot it, but the cricket spikes will not,” says Akanksha Parab, whose daughter Aditi won gold in the U-17 4x400m relay at the Khelo India games last month. “So they have to train in the stands, which are behind the fence. Because of the concrete, they have to wear regular running shoes and not spikes. It’s not good preparation for competitions and there’s a tremendous risk of injury.”

Parab was among 40 parents present for the protest on Friday. But a day earlier, she had travelled to Mantralaya for Aditi’s felicitation by Tawde.

“The minister told all the athletes that he will help them in their sports development, and that if they have any problem they should tell him. So naturally, Aditi told him about the problems she faces in the stadium,” Parab says. “He listened to what she had to say, and then asked all the parents to send a collective email to him about it and then they’ll take it forward.”

Advertising

Both Tawde and Jaiswal did not reply when contacted. From running on concrete steps, the latest struggle for the athletes is that the stadium is completely shut for them for the next three days, given the MCCL – a 10-over cricket tournament organised for prominent Marathi actors, featuring the likes of Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Navrekar and Ankush Chaudhari.