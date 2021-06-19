‘Every time we ran fast, we ran like Milkha Singh:’ India pays homage to ‘The Flying Sikh’

“We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran ‘like Milkha Singh’,” India’s football captain Sunil Chhetri summed up what ‘The Flying Sikh’ meant to the nation, which mourned the end of an era following the nonagenarian sprint icon’s death.

Milkha died at Chandigarh’s PGIMER hospital on Friday night, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment.

He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricket superstars to India’s new age track-and-field hopes like Hima Das, the tributes were not just an admiration of Milkha’s legacy but also the strong influence it had on the nation’s sporting culture.

Modi described him as “colossal sportsperson, who captured the India’s “imagination.”

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

One of India’s greatest cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, said Milkha’s legend will live on.

“Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

It was Chhetri perhaps, who best summed up the icon for a generation which didn’t see him compete but grew up being inspired by his race for a better life which started as a 15-year-old during India’s partition.

“We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran ‘like Milkha Singh’. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn’t just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh,” Chhetri tweeted. .

We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran ‘like Milkha Singh’. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn’t just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021

Hima, a 400m runner herself like Milkha, said the iconic sprinter had once told her that she was destined for big things.

“After winning World Championship U20 title & medal in Asian Games, I still remember a call from #MilkhaSingh sir that ‘Hima just keep on working hard, you have ample time and you can win a medal Gold medal for our country at a global level’,” she recalled in a tweet.

“I will try to fulfill your dream sir,” she promised.

Heartbreaking to hear that flying Sikh legend Milkha Singh sir is no more. The nation will always remember you sir and seek an inspiration from your life forever. RIP #MilkhaSingh sir pic.twitter.com/wnASq5QUUf — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) June 18, 2021

“After winning World Championship U20 title and medal in Asian Games, I still remember a call from #MilkhaSingh sir that “Hima just keep on working hard, you have ample time and you can win a Gold medal for our country at a global level”

“I will try to fulfill your dream sir” — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) June 19, 2021

Olympic-bound star javelin throwers Neeraj Copra tweeted “We lost a Gem. He will always remain as an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace.”

We lost a Gem. He will always remain as an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7gT2x8Bury — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 18, 2021

India’s cricket head coach Ravi Shastri also joined the sports fraternity in condoling his death.

“India’s greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family,” Shastri tweeted.

India’s greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oiJlkdK6fh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 19, 2021

Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed “immense sadness at the demise of one of India’s greatest ever sportspersons ‘The Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla called Milkha “a Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation…”

“…his sharp observations on Indian sport will be missed. His towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians. Rest in peace legend.”

“A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji,” Olympian Anju Bobby George tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of Nirmal Milkha Singh ma’am. Our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Milkha Singh Ji for this tragic loss. Praying for Milkha ji’s speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/owGzLhwWtG — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 14, 2021

A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji. — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 18, 2021

“Really shocked by the demise of the legend Milkha sir. You will forever have a very special place in my heart.The Flying Sikh will live forever. RIP,” said another Indian sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya.

Really shocked by the demise of the legend Milkha sir. You will forever have a very special place in my heart.The Flying Sikh will live forever. RIP — Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) June 18, 2021

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his condolences on the micro-blogging site.

“Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more… waheguru RIPMilkhaSinghji.”

Saddened by the passing away of #MilkhaSingh ji. RIP the Flying Sikh. An inspiration for millions. A great loss to our nation. pic.twitter.com/ObtPBg4eni — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 18, 2021

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. 🙏🙏 waheguru 🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said “Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you ..MilkhaSingh

Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest 🤲🏽 RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021

“Really shocked and sad to learn about the passing away of the legend Milkha Singh ji. Om Shanti,” Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia said.

Really shocked and sad to learn about the passing away of the legend Milkha Singh ji.

Om Shanti https://t.co/G40FKyPudX — Devendra Jhajharia (@DevJhajharia) June 18, 2021

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta joined in expressing her sadness. “What an inspiration you were to the millions like us. There will be none like you sir Rest in peace legend MilkhaSingh,” she posted.

What an inspiration you were to the millions like us….

There will be none like you sir 🙏🏻

Rest in peace legend 🙏🏻#MilkhaSingh 🇮🇳 🙇‍♀️ — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 18, 2021

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, squash player Joshna Chinappa and shooter Sanjeev Rajput also paid homage to the sprint icon.

“Saddened by the passing away of #MilkhaSingh ji. RIP the Flying Sikh. An inspiration for millions. A great loss to our nation,” Saha tweeted.

“Very saddened to hear about the passing of Milkha Singh Sir. A True Legend and Champion. You will be greatly missed. RIP Sir,” Chinappa wrote.

“A great loss to the nation. Rest in Peace legend #MilkhaSingh ji. Om Shanti,” Rajput tweeted.

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Milkha Singh Sir. A True Legend and Champion. You will be greatly missed. RIP Sir✨ pic.twitter.com/rfjRfj5YMT — Joshna Chinappa (@joshnachinappa) June 18, 2021

A great loss to the nation. Rest in Peace legend #MilkhaSingh ji.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) June 18, 2021

The nation will always remember you for your invaluable contribution and seek an inspiration from your life forever. RIP #MilkhaSingh sir pic.twitter.com/WHWwYy11Od — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) June 19, 2021

Olympic-bound weight-lifter Mirabai Chanu tweeted, “The nation will always remember you for your invaluable contribution and seek an inspiration from your life forever. RIP #MilkhaSingh sir.