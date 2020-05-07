Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19

Evander Holyfield follows Mike Tyson’s lead, announces return to boxing

Evander Holyfield's return to the ring has raised the prospect of a dream fight with his rival Mike Tyson who is also making a comeback.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 7, 2020 7:17:56 pm
Evander Holyfield, Evander Holyfield return, Evander Holyfield Mike Tyson, boxing news, sports news Evander Holyfield announces a comeback following Mike Tyson’s return. (Reuters)

Former American professional boxer Evander Holyfield vouched to make a ringside return, after retiring from the sport in 2011. The four-time world heavyweight champion will compete in bouts for charity campaign Unite 4 Our Fight.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for…. The Champ is back,” he tweeted.

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring.I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause. I’m training to promote a charity that’s very close to me. Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to provide students the resources they need for emotional development and education,” it further read.

Holyfield’s return to the ring has raised the prospect of a dream match with his rival Mike Tyson, who announced that he is making a surprise return to the boxing ring for a four-round exhibition fight.

The latter recently stated that he is planning to compete in charity events and also shared a video of him training.

The 53-year-old claims to be in the best shape of his life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 07: Latest News