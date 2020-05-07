Evander Holyfield follows Mike Tyson’s lead, announces return to boxing

Evander Holyfield announces a comeback following Mike Tyson’s return. (Reuters) Evander Holyfield announces a comeback following Mike Tyson’s return. (Reuters)

Former American professional boxer Evander Holyfield vouched to make a ringside return, after retiring from the sport in 2011. The four-time world heavyweight champion will compete in bouts for charity campaign Unite 4 Our Fight.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for…. The Champ is back,” he tweeted.

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring.I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause. I’m training to promote a charity that’s very close to me. Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to provide students the resources they need for emotional development and education,” it further read.

Are you ready? The moment you’ve all been waiting for…

The Champ is back! 🥊 I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight. Learn more: https://t.co/dfSo0HvV2O pic.twitter.com/8PfrzalHty — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 6, 2020

Holyfield’s return to the ring has raised the prospect of a dream match with his rival Mike Tyson, who announced that he is making a surprise return to the boxing ring for a four-round exhibition fight.

The latter recently stated that he is planning to compete in charity events and also shared a video of him training.

The 53-year-old claims to be in the best shape of his life.

