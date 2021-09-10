scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
Watch: Donald Trump says he would KO Joe Biden 'very quickly' in a boxing match

Trump will serve as a boxing commentator on Saturday. Trump will call the bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a 50-minute drive from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 10, 2021 8:51:58 am
Donald trumpTrump,75, offered a match-up to President Joe Biden, 78. (Videograb)

Former United States President Donald Trump has said that he can drop President Joe Biden in a boxing match. Trump’s hilarious statement came when he attended the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort pre-fight press conference on Thursday night.

Trump, 75 was asked if he had to box anybody in the world on the boxing card, and he responded with his typical sytle, offering a match-up to President Biden, 78. “Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, I’d take a pass on the professional boxers,” he said.

“I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden, because I think he’d go down very very quickly.

“He once said he’d like to take me behind the bar and that I’d be in big trouble – I think Biden would go down in the first few seconds.”

