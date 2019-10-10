Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash

Toggle Menu
The police say that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday when boxer Errol Spence's Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times.

Authorities say welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas and is badly injured but expected to survive.

Spence was taken to a hospital where he was in the intensive care unit Thursday morning. Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash but note the Ferrari was speeding at the time.

Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory victory over Shawn Porter.

