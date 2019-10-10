Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash

Advertising

Authorities say welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas and is badly injured but expected to survive.

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

The police say that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday when boxer Errol Spence’s Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times.

Spence was taken to a hospital where he was in the intensive care unit Thursday morning. Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash but note the Ferrari was speeding at the time.

Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory victory over Shawn Porter.