While You Were Asleep: Christian Eriksen named in Denmark’s preliminary squad, Rayo Vallecano stun Real Madrid, Lewis Hamilton awarded honorary citizenship of Brazil

A year after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 against Finland, and had life-saving treatment on the pitch, the Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark’s preliminary squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Following Eriksen’s cardiac arrest, the former Tottenham and Inter Milan footballer had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device – a type of pacemaker – fitted.

Eriksen joined Brentford on a six-month deal at the start of the year after agreeing to end his contract with Inter Milan prematurely as players with an ICD cannot play in Serie A.

He made his international return in March and scored two minutes after coming on for Denmark in a friendly defeat by the Netherlands, before completing a move to United in the summer on a free transfer.

Denmark will take on Tunisia on November 22.

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano end Real Madrid’s unbeaten start in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano rallied from behind to upset Real Madrid 3-2 and ended their unbeaten run in the La Liga. The loss dropped the defending champions to two points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona.

It was only Madrid’s second defeat in all competitions after a loss at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month. Madrid won 15 of its first 19 games this season, with three draws.

Rayo Vallecano opened the scoring five minutes into the game when the midfielder Santi Comesaña finished from inside the box but Real responded quickly and went ahead with two goals in four minutes. Luka Modric converted a penalty after Marco Asensio was fouled inside the box and then Eder Militao’s towerig header gave them the lead.

Rayo forward Alvaro Garcia scored the equaliser just before half-time, scrambling home a loose ball.

In the 67th minute Rayo were given a penalty following a handball by the defender Dani Carvajal inside the area. Thibaut Courtois stopped Oscar Trejo’s effort, but the kick had to be retaken as goalkeeper Courtois had left his line too early. Trejo did not waste his second chance, scoring what proved to be the winner.

Hamilton received honorary Brazilian citizenship

Lewis Hamilton was awarded an honorary citizenship at Brazil’s Congress chamber in Brasilia in front of hundreds of raucous fans. He’s in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

"IS THAT GLOCK?!" 😱@LewisHamilton won his first world championship after a dramatic final lap in Brazil! 🍿#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WaqkYa4Hq7 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2022

“It is a great honor to get this title today. Now I can finally say I am one of you,” an emotional Hamilton said during the ceremony, wearing a blue suit and a yellow and green necklace with a Brazilian badge. “I love Brazil, I have always loved Brazil.”

Congressman Andre Figueiredo first made the suggestion last November after Hamilton won the Brazilian GP for a third time at Interlagos. The British driver carried a green and yellow Brazilian flag on his victory lap and at the podium to celebrate with local fans.

Lewis Hamilton was awarded an honorary citizenship of Brazil in Brasilia 🏅🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ky7coSOqcH — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 7, 2022

Hamilton has many fans in Brazil due to his F1 skills and his admiration for Brazilian three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, who died in an F1 crash in 1994.

“I want to dedicate this honor to my hero Ayrton Senna,” Hamilton added.

The 37-year-old Hamilton has struggled in his Mercedes this season, and has yet to win a race. He’s fifth in the championship with two races to go. He hasn’t finished as low as fifth in 11 years.