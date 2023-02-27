Meet the runner who leads every pack and then vanishes

By Scott Cacciola

Erik Sowinski had one job earlier this month at the Millrose Games in New York: to run a half-mile, or about 800 meters, in 1 minute, 53 seconds.

Before the race, Sowinski experienced his usual butterflies, an electric mix of nerves and excitement that signaled it was time to perform. Sure enough, Sowinski immediately bolted to the front of a 13-man field before an enthusiastic crowd at the Armory in Washington Heights.

As he circled the 200-meter track, Sowinski occasionally peered over his left shoulder. Behind him were Olympians and world-championship finalists who, in a twist, were depending on Sowinski to maintain his lead. And after a half-mile, his first-place split flashed on the video board: 1:52.99.

But Sowinski, who would later nitpick his effort as “a little quick,” did not win. In fact, he did not even finish. After running one more lap for good measure, he stepped off the track to cede the spotlight to the athletes behind him. They were running the mile.

Sowinski, 33, knows how strange it sounds, to be the best in the world at dropping out. But such is the life of a professional pacer, and no one, according to those most familiar with his handiwork, does it better.

“The faster the pace, the more there is that can go wrong,” said Yared Nuguse, a rising star who followed Sowinski at the Millrose Games before setting an American record for the indoor mile, finishing in 3:47.38. “You really need the right person for that job.”

Sowinski has spent recent weeks crisscrossing the globe to pace — or rabbit, in the vernacular of track and field — at high-profile indoor meets in Germany, Sweden and Spain. He paced two races on the same day in Boston. He then made a cameo in Boulder, Colorado, where he lives (in theory), for a workout with the On Athletics Club before returning to the East Coast to rabbit in New York. Four days later, Sowinski was in France to pace a 1,500-meter race won by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the reigning Olympic champion.

“I think it’s a little more enjoyable for my mother,” Sowinski said. “When I used to race, she would show up to my meets and be too nervous to even watch. Now, she sort of knows what will happen.”

Sowinski, who grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and was a five-time All-American at the University of Iowa, still enjoys competing when possible. A three-time national champion, he finished third in the 800 meters at the world indoor championships in 2016. He has dipped under 1:48 — a sort of demarcation line for elite fitness — a total of 166 times, according to data collected by David Monti of Race Results Weekly.

Few middle-distance runners have ever been more consistent. The rare runner who has avoided serious injury, Sowinski cites a regimented before-bed routine that includes his use of a foam roller.

“I’ve never missed more than a couple days in a row from any type of injury,” he said.

And thanks to over a decade of shuttling from airport to airport, he has more than 1 million frequent-flyer miles that he has never redeemed. (Someday, he said.)

He is missing one thing, however: a sponsor. Sowinski has been searching for a shoe deal since his contract with Brooks ended in 2020. Meet directors pay him — Sowinski declined to cite specific figures — but pacing is not a lucrative profession.

“I’d love to do this for another year or two, but I need to figure something out,” he said.

Oddly enough, few runners are more visible. Sowinski is guaranteed to lead the field for the first half of nearly every race that he enters, and many of them are televised.

The practice of pacing has its critics. On the sport’s biggest stages — at the Olympics and at the world championships, for example — there are no pacers, which means that competitors are responsible for the tempo themselves. It takes someone with guts to sprint to the front and set an honest pace for the rest of the field. In those races, tactics rather than flat-out speed plays a larger role in securing a win or a personal best.

To purists, rabbit-free racing is real racing. Author Pat Butcher makes that case in his book “The Perfect Distance,” which details the rivalry between milers Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett. Pacers, Butcher writes, are ruining athletics “because they are effectively being paid to lose.” A new phenomenon? Hardly. Butcher’s book was published in 2005.

In other words, pacers are not going anywhere — especially in the current era of super spikes and super tracks, twin pieces of technology that have helped milers run even faster. Athletes want to chase records. Fans want to watch them do the unthinkable. And meet directors are happy to oblige.

As a full-time 800-meter runner, Sowinski never had to worry much about tempo or tactics since the event is basically an exaggerated sprint. He could turn his brain off.

“You’re just going out there and kind of dying,” he said.



The mile is different, more measured. Runners such as Nuguse and Ingebrigtsen want even, consistent laps. And there is pressure on the pacer to get it right. Go out too hard, and an oxygen-deprived field could blow apart. Go out too slow, and the race could turn into a traffic jam.

“You want to be able to deliver for those guys,” said Olli Hoare, an elite miler who has dabbled in pacing for teammates at longer distances. “What Erik does is a gift.”

Sowinski hopes he has more opportunities ahead of him.

“It’s never felt like work,” he said, “and it still doesn’t.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.