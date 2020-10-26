End Sars: Odion Ighalo, Lewis Hamilton join protest against police brutality in Nigeria

Ighalo made the video after United's win over PSG while Hamilton wore #EndSARS tshirt at Portuguese GP press conference.

Sports stars including Manchester United midfielder Odion Ighalo and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton joined the protest against police violence in Nigeria over the last few weeks.

Peaceful protests against police brutality began on October 8 after a video allegedly showing a SARS operative killing a man was widely shared online. The #EndSARS hashtag swiftly started trending, boosted in by celebrities across the world.

At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Hamilton switched from his usual ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt to reveal a green T-shirt with #EndSARS written on it. “I’ve got to show this,” said the Briton. He posted about the same on his Twitter handle and wrote, “We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis”.

We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.

Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS 👉🏾 https://t.co/AtCcDo6dFn pic.twitter.com/VDGK3Cp1c7 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2020

Manchester United striker Ighalo said he is ashamed of the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers opened fire on protesters in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday.

“The Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights? It’s uncalled for,” he said. “You people will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military to the city to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can’t take this anymore.”

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Antonio Rudiger, as well as former African Footballer of the Year Frederic Kanoute, have lent their voices to the protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere ▶️ #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. 🇳🇬💚 #EndPoliceBrutality — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 11, 2020

My thoughts and prayers with all of those affected 🇳🇬 #EndSARS https://t.co/BnFJWjITkG — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2020

Another day of traumatic scenes in Nigeria 😫

Sending My Love To Everyone Affected 💚 🇳🇬 #EndSARS — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 11, 2020

This is the first time the protest in Nigeria has garnered such widespread support and international media coverage – thanks, largely, to the prominent role of social media in spreading the word.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd