Eminem kneels at high-wattage halftime show, Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

Eminem kneels down during the halftime performance at the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. Dre from left, performs with Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. (Reuters)

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for “California Love,” surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world’s top musical acts.

At SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, the musicians sang a medley of hits and traversed the roofs and interiors of a row of white buildings assembled on the football field.

Eminem ended his hit “Lose Yourself” by kneeling and placing his head in his hand, a gesture that former quarterback Colin Kaepernick made during the National Anthem at NFL games as a call for racial justice.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season as no NFL team hired him after he began kneeling.

Media outlet Puck reported earlier on Sunday that the NFL had told Eminem not to kneel during the performance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the report was untrue. NFL staff watched halftime rehearsals this week and the kneeling was included at that time, he said.

Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show with “The Next Episode” and “California Love.” Rapper 50 Cent, an unannounced guest, began rapping “In Da Club” while suspended from a ceiling upside down.

Wearing a sequined white outfit with thigh-high boots, Blige performed “Family Affair” in front of a sparkling group of backup dancers.

Before the show, Dre and Snoop Dogg said that the NFL should have embraced rap years ago and they hoped to open doors for more hip-hop artists.

Rap musicians have appeared previously but alongside pop and rock acts.

“THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!” Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James, who was seated in the crowd, wrote on Twitter.

Kupp’s lifts Rams over Bengals

Their defense laying siege to the Bengals, the Rams needed something — anything — from their slumbering offense.

How about a precise 79-yard drive to the Lombardi Trophy?

It wasn’t a classic march, aided by three successive Bengals penalties and mired by some bad throws. No matter: When Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining, LA’s offense indeed had awakened just in time for a 23-20 Super Bowl victory Sunday.

“That’s hard work, that’s hours together,” Stafford said. “I just thank coach (Sean McVay) for putting it … ‘Hey, Matthew, you and Coop go get this thing done.’ He kept calling plays for him, kept finding ways to get him the ball. He made unbelievable plays; that’s what he does.”

What Los Angeles did on that drive finally measured up to what its defense was doing most of the night: overwhelming Cincinnati’s blockers, sacking Joe Burrow a Super Bowl record-tying seven times. The pressure, led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, was nonstop.

“You got to be relentless,” said Donald, who added a crowning achievement to his certain Hall of Fame career. “You want something bad enough you’ve got to go get it. You know it was right in front of us … all offseason you work, you train, you got camp, you got a long season just for this one game. You know we the last team standing.”

Standing in a venue built for champions, with the Rams (16-5) earning their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.