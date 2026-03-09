Where will marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge run his first marathon on the African continent?

The Rio and Tokyo gold medal winner, who also won Beijing 2008 silver and Athens 2004 bronze over the 5000m, said he was excited to run his first on his own continent. (Reuters)

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya will line up on May 24 at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, as he embarks on an ambitious goal to complete a series of seven marathons across all continents “designed to inspire communities and unite the world through running”, a press release said.

The Rio and Tokyo gold medal winner, who also won Beijing 2008 silver and Athens 2004 bronze over the 5000m, said he was excited to run his first on his own continent. The Kenyan, who has four of the world’s ten Top 10 timings over the 42.195K, said the

project would raise funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, focused on preserving the environment.