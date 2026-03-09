Where will marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge run his first marathon on the African continent?

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya will line up on May 24 at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, as he embarks on an ambitious goal to complete a series of seven marathons across all continents “designed to inspire communities and unite the world through running”, a press release said.
The Rio and Tokyo gold medal winner, who also won Beijing 2008 silver and Athens 2004 bronze over the 5000m, said he was excited to run his first on his own continent. The Kenyan, who has four of the world’s ten Top 10 timings over the 42.195K, said the
project would raise funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, focused on preserving the environment.
For Kipchoge, beginning in Cape Town carries deep meaning, the presser said. “Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted,” said Kipchoge. “To start this World Tour in Cape Town is very special. It is about celebrating the strength of African running and inspiring the next generation. To races my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me. I cannot wait!”
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon draws elite athletes and runners from across the world to Cape Town each year. In 2026, more than 27,000 marathon runners will line up at the start, as it chases Abbott World Marathon Majors status, with the ambition of bringing Africa its first Major and creating a global stage where African athletes can compete and triumph on home soil.
Clark Gardner, CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, said welcoming Eliud Kipchoge to Cape Town for his first marathon on the African continent carries deep significance for the race and for the continent. “Eliud represents the very best of what running can inspire. To see him race our streets, meet our communities and engage with young runners across the city will be incredibly powerful. Moments like this remind us what is possible when the world’s greatest athletes connect with the places and people that shaped the sport,” he said.