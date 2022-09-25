Eliud Kipchoge clocks 2:01:09, batters his own world record in Berlin Marathon

Star runner Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The Kenyan runner, who is also a two-time Olympic champion, clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best mark of 2:01:39 set on the same course in 2018.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 – 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever.

WORLD RECORD History! Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own world marathon record with an astonishing 2:01:09 – 30 seconds off the previous WR – at the Berlin Marathon 🔥 The greatest of all-time over 26.2 miles 🐐#BerlinMarathon 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/K04kzx0Umx — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 25, 2022

Conditions in the German capital were ideal for fast racing – cool, around 11 degrees Celsius after a night of showers, with no more precipitation and no wind. Some 45,527 runners from 157 nations were registered to take part in the first Berlin Marathon without restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A portrait of Eliud Kipchoge is depicted on the participant medals of the Berlin Marathon which are stored in the finish area during the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder) A portrait of Eliud Kipchoge is depicted on the participant medals of the Berlin Marathon which are stored in the finish area during the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)

Kipchoge set off at a furious pace on Sunday, covering the first 10 kilometers in just 28:23 and clocking 42:32 at the 15k-mark, hinting at a sub two-hour attempt.

The Berlin marathon course is considered the fastest in the world because of the flat smooth roads. kipchoge’s record on Sunday was the 12th time a marathon world record has been set in Berlin. Of these three have been by women.

In October 2019, Kipchoge became the first human being to run a sub two hour marathon in Vienna. However, it didn’t count as an official world record because he was the only competitor and was aided by a revolving group of pace makers. There were also laser guided lights helping him keep up with the time needed to clock below two hours and markings on the track which showed the fastest path. The circuit along the Danube river was chosen because it was flat and close to sea level.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 on Sunday to shave 30 seconds off his previous best-mark of 2:01:39 from the same course in 2018. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder) Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 on Sunday to shave 30 seconds off his previous best-mark of 2:01:39 from the same course in 2018. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)

In Vienna he was wearing a Vaporfly shoe made by Nike which was not in the market yet.

Advertisement

Last year Kipchoge established himself as one of the greatest ever when he defended his Olympic title in Sapporo, the venue at the Tokyo Games.

Kipchoge still trains in Kaptagat, a remote village in the south western part of Kenya. At an altitude of 2400 metres it is the go to traning base for Kenya’s fastest middle and long distance runners. Kipchoge stays along with other runners in a dormitory-like accommodation.