scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Electric Veng Futsal Club become champions of Mizoram futsal league

At the backdrop of the league, lower division of MFA Futsal was also played with Thlangtiang FC winning the Division One tournament and Ditea's FC winning the MFA Futsal Veteran Tournament respectively.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: May 5, 2022 9:52:33 am
futsal leagueElectric Veng Futsal Club won the trophy. (Special arrangement)

Electric Veng Futsal Club became the champions of the ‘Kurizi’s Collection’ Mizoram Football Association Futsal League in season 3. They defeated two times former champions Chanmari Zothan Futsal 4-2 (after extra time) in the final played on Tuesday night.

Infront of a vocal crowd at R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium in Aizawl, the champions Chanmari dominated the early period of the game and taking a lead on the 11th minute. Electric Veng equalised against the run of play on the 22nd minute and added a quick goal within a minute to eventually took the lead by the end of first half.

Experienced Chanmari equalised in the first minute of second half an brought the match to extra time. Electric Veng scored two wonderfully crafted team goals during the extra time and won the match 4-2 and became the new champions of MFA Futsal League as the sellout crowd erupted in wild celebrations after the match.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

MFA Futsal League has 16 teams competing, which is divided into two groups of eight. After a round robin league of each group, the bottom four clubs are relegated to lower division and the top eight playing a knockout quarter finals.

Best of Express Premium

IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counsellingPremium
IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counselling
2021 Bengal Assembly Polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal Assembly Polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

At the backdrop of the league, lower division of MFA Futsal was also played with Thlangtiang FC winning the Division One tournament and Ditea’s FC winning the MFA Futsal Veteran Tournament respectively.

Match Stats: Electric Veng FC 4-2 Chanmari Zothan Futsal (Jonathan Lalrawngbawla 22′, 60′, Lalsangkima 23′, Lalrinsanga Khawlhring 52′) (Lalremtluanga 11′, K. Roluahpuia 25′) Man of the Match: Lalrinzuala, Electric Veng FC

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 05: Latest News