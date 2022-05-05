Electric Veng Futsal Club become champions of Mizoram futsal league

Electric Veng Futsal Club became the champions of the ‘Kurizi’s Collection’ Mizoram Football Association Futsal League in season 3. They defeated two times former champions Chanmari Zothan Futsal 4-2 (after extra time) in the final played on Tuesday night.

Infront of a vocal crowd at R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium in Aizawl, the champions Chanmari dominated the early period of the game and taking a lead on the 11th minute. Electric Veng equalised against the run of play on the 22nd minute and added a quick goal within a minute to eventually took the lead by the end of first half.

Experienced Chanmari equalised in the first minute of second half an brought the match to extra time. Electric Veng scored two wonderfully crafted team goals during the extra time and won the match 4-2 and became the new champions of MFA Futsal League as the sellout crowd erupted in wild celebrations after the match.

MFA Futsal League has 16 teams competing, which is divided into two groups of eight. After a round robin league of each group, the bottom four clubs are relegated to lower division and the top eight playing a knockout quarter finals.

At the backdrop of the league, lower division of MFA Futsal was also played with Thlangtiang FC winning the Division One tournament and Ditea’s FC winning the MFA Futsal Veteran Tournament respectively.

Match Stats: Electric Veng FC 4-2 Chanmari Zothan Futsal (Jonathan Lalrawngbawla 22′, 60′, Lalsangkima 23′, Lalrinsanga Khawlhring 52′) (Lalremtluanga 11′, K. Roluahpuia 25′) Man of the Match: Lalrinzuala, Electric Veng FC