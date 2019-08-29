Elavenil Valarivan wins maiden senior Shooting World Cup gold

Elavenil Valarivan won a gold medal at the Shooting World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in the 10m air rifle category with 251.7 points in the final on Wednesday. This is the 20-year-old’s first senior World Cup gold medal.

Anjum Moudgil (166.8 points) finished sixth at the event. Earlier, Apurvi Chandela has narrowly failed to qualify for the final, finishing at 11th place in the qualifying round.

India had already secured the maximum quota of two places in the 2020 Olympics in this event. With Valarivan trumping her senior compatriots Moudgil and Chandela on Wednesday, India have a happy headache in the 10-m air rifle category.

Valarivan and Moudgil qualified for the final on Wednesday with scores of 629.4 and 629.1 respectively. Chandela had 627.7 after a poor final qualification round, eventually finishing at 11th spot.

Valarivan is the third Indian to win a World Cup gold medal in this event, after Apurvi Chandela and Anjali Bhagwat.