Elavenil Valarivan strikes gold at Junior Shooting World Cup

The immensely talented Elavenil Valarivan shot her second International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup gold of the year, winning the women’s 10m air rifle event at Suhl, Germany,on Monday.

On competition day two of the year’s second and final ISSF Junior World Cup, Elavenil ended the eight-woman final with a score of 251.7 after 24 shots, a clear 0.8 ahead of China’s Zeru Wang, who won silver.

Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Shin Lin, who won the senior World Cup gold in the event earlier this month in Munich, won bronze with a score of 229.5.

This was India’s third gold of the competition and they continue to top the medal standings.

Elavenil topped qualification with a score of 630.5, 0.2 ahead of teammate Mehuli Ghosh, making it a one-two for India in the final.

While Mehuli fell by the way side to be placed sixth eventually, Elavenil led from start to finish during her impressive performance. She also helped her country win the team bronze in the event, combining with Shreya Agrawal and Zeena Khitta for a combined score of 1871.

Team China won gold and Singapore bagged silver, both with junior world record scores.

India have seven medals from the competition so far with three gold, one silver and three bronze.

