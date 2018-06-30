Eight hours of training a day helped Dutee Chand break 100m national record

Dutee, who had achieved AFI’s qualifying standard of 11.67s in heats itself, — with a run of 11.42s — has also qualified in 200m event for the Asian Games slated for August. (Source: AP) Dutee, who had achieved AFI’s qualifying standard of 11.67s in heats itself, — with a run of 11.42s — has also qualified in 200m event for the Asian Games slated for August. (Source: AP)

When sprints coach N Ramesh first saw Dutee run, back in 2012, his intention of taking the then 16-year-old under his wings was to help her win a national medal. He had no idea that the Odisha runner would become the fastest woman in the country.

On Friday, at the Inter-State Championships in Guwahati, the 22-year-old re-asserted her dominance in the 100m event by re-writing her own national record by clocking 11.29s (previous mark being 11.30s) in the semifinals. She could not improve her timings in the final, where she managed 11.32 to win gold. Ranga K (11.70s) and Reena George (11.77s) took the next two spots respectively.

Dutee, who had achieved AFI’s qualifying standard of 11.67s in heats itself, — with a run of 11.42s — has also qualified in 200m event for the Asian Games slated for August.

Coach Ramesh believes Dutee’s USP is her stride speed. Since she isn’t among the tallest athletes on the circuit, so the diminutive runner has to make up for it with fast “frequency” in strides, according to Ramesh.

“Another aspect that sets her apart is her speed off the blocks. Compare her first 40m with any other Olympic athlete and she is right there. She has got incredible speed off the blocks and also has the ability to accelerate in the final stretch,” Ramesh said.

But both Ramesh and his ward knew that natural talent alone wouldn’t take them far. Prior to the Inter-State Championships, Dutee trained for 8 hours a day to get into shape for her first competition since March. A new training regimen, in consultation with the SAI-Gopichand Academy, was developed for the runner. Core strength training and swimming sessions were added, while a full-time masseur was at hand 24X7 to ensure that her muscles were not stiff.

“I have immensely benefited from the training changes. Now instead of two, I undergo three sessions a day. But it’s not easy, some days I spend more than 8 hours just training,” Dutee told the Indian Express.

But the physical strain is nothing compared to the ordeal she has gone through during her fight against IAAF’s hyperandrogenism rules, Dutee said. In April these rules were replaced and Dutee’s pet events — the 100 and the 200 — were not part of the list of restricted events from which women with high but naturally occurring testosterone were barred. “The last few months I have trained in peace. I am feeling really confident now about by running,” she said.

Since 2015, Dutee has made Hyderabad her training base and stays with India’s top shuttlers at the Gopichand Academy. Since her speed is way better than the other women runners who train at Gachibowli, there was an issue of finding training partners. But coach Ramesh and Dutee had an idea. “I compete with boys there aren’t many women runners who can push me,” she said.

During her stay at the academy, Dutee has developed a special bond with PV Sindhu, chief coach Pullela Gopichand and his family. The runner never hesitates to approach Gopichand if she needs a word of advise.

“I do go often to the stadium to see the athletes train. On the field she is totally dedicated. She is someone who has fought a lot of battles in her life. And from her modest beginnings from where she has reached, I think she is definitely a role model for all of us,” Gopichand said.

Dutee knows her timing on Friday would have won her a gold medal at the previous edition of the Asian Games held at Incheon. But she doesn’t want to think far too ahead.“Abhi toh bas training karna hai”

