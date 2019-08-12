Toggle Menu
Mohammad Kaif to Sania Mirza, India's sporting stars wish fans Eid Mubarak

As the world celebrates Eid on Monday, Indian sports stars also wished their family, friends and fans 'happiness, peace, joy and success.'

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Bandra station during rain in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Bakrid, also known as Eid-al-Adha, commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. As the world celebrates Eid on Monday, Indian sports stars also wished their family, friends and fans ‘happiness, peace, joy and success.’

One of the most important festivals in Islam, Eid-al-Adha takes place after the end of Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to give up his beloved son on Allah’s command.

Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Sania Mirza, Vijender Singh as well as Indian footballers tweeted from their official accounts, wishing everyone ‘happiness and joy’ in life.

On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah.

