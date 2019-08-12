Mohammad Kaif to Sania Mirza, India’s sporting stars wish fans Eid Mubarak

Bakrid, also known as Eid-al-Adha, commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. As the world celebrates Eid on Monday, Indian sports stars also wished their family, friends and fans ‘happiness, peace, joy and success.’

One of the most important festivals in Islam, Eid-al-Adha takes place after the end of Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to give up his beloved son on Allah’s command.

Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Sania Mirza, Vijender Singh as well as Indian footballers tweeted from their official accounts, wishing everyone ‘happiness and joy’ in life.

Eid mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/q3WFCnRco9 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 12, 2019

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid-Ul-Adah!! May lord Allah bring happiness and joy in your life! With best Eid wishes, may you have a wonderful Eid! ?? #Bakrid #EidAlAdha #BakridMubarak — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 12, 2019

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace & happiness, and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/qcJfEvBXIv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to those celebrating. Peace ?? and love ?? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak ?? — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 12, 2019

On the Holy occasion of Eid al-Adha I wish all of you lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/Z3Xl0WrfSR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak everyone. May allah blesses u nd ur family members wit happiness and grace your homes wit warmth nd peace ?? — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all Muslim friends pic.twitter.com/1t6steAnlC — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) August 12, 2019

Last Monday of the pious Sawan and the #EidAlAdha coming together, may the nation celebrate with happiness and joy! Wishing for the best of all. — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. Wish you all joy and prosperity on this blissful occasion. #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/YwFjyCCyOS — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak sab ko ?? May god bless us all pic.twitter.com/KoY7Ao1xAL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 12, 2019

This Eid-ul-Adha , I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace , joy and success #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/mNfr9lI9tb — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak. Peace. Love. Happiness. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 12, 2019

May this #Eid brings a lot of happiness in your life. Eid Mubarak! #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/wtMN8dDisJ — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all !! — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 12, 2019

On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah.