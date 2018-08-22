Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Eid al-Adha 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and other sportspersons wish ‘Eid Mubarak’

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 4:18:16 pm
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo) 
Eid al-Adha 2018, popularly called Bakrid in most part of our country is being celebrated on Wednesday in India. The festival is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim, God’s messenger in Islam, who sacrificed his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Muslims all over the world on this day sacrifice a goat as a symbol of sacrifice made by Ibrahim. Devotees on this auspicious occasion offer prayers at the mosque and greet each other. Among those who celebrated and remembered to wish their friends and loved ones were renowned sports personalities across the globe. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter wished, “Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you.”

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, on the occasion, paid homage to victims of the floods that recently hit the coastal state of Kerala.

 

