Eid al-Adha 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and other sportspersons wish ‘Eid Mubarak’

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo) Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo)

Eid al-Adha 2018, popularly called Bakrid in most part of our country is being celebrated on Wednesday in India. The festival is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim, God’s messenger in Islam, who sacrificed his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Muslims all over the world on this day sacrifice a goat as a symbol of sacrifice made by Ibrahim. Devotees on this auspicious occasion offer prayers at the mosque and greet each other. Among those who celebrated and remembered to wish their friends and loved ones were renowned sports personalities across the globe. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter wished, “Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you.”

Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you. pic.twitter.com/psv3KQJEgj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 22 August 2018 Eid -Ul Adha Mubarak to everyone celebrating today .. peace ,love and happiness ???? — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 22, 2018

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, on the occasion, paid homage to victims of the floods that recently hit the coastal state of Kerala.

Eid Mubarak dosto. My thoughts and prayers are with the people effected by the #KeralaFloods. May Allah make their rehab easy and May we be able to have a smile like this girl in our bad days iA pic.twitter.com/ifAP5qlCmn — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) August 22, 2018

Muslim athletes conducted their prayers this morning, led by syeik Huseen Jaber, at Athlete Village to celebrate Eid Al-Adha. May everyone have a victorious day! #AsianGames2018 #EnergyOfAsia pic.twitter.com/SdiZcELKKu — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating…wishing you a lot of love and peace ???? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 August 2018

Wishing you and your families a blessed EID-UL-ADHA ! May the blessings of almighty keep your heart and home happy and joyous . pic.twitter.com/3TMwtIm28g — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 22 August 2018

Eid al-Adha Mubarak to everyone from the SunRisers Hyderabad family ??

May Allah’s blessing be with you on this auspicious occasion. ?? ?? #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha2018 pic.twitter.com/Rn7mqFrY1d — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 22 August 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) 22 August 2018

Eid Mubarak to the entire Muslim Ummah! Dont forget to reach out to those who are in need of your support, love & affection. Also, pledge that you will clean up after your Qurbani and will not leave any mess behind.

Ye Watan hamara hai, hum hain Paasbaan is k! #PakistanZindabad — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 22, 2018

Eid-Ul-Azhaa-Mubarak!!

May Allah always lead you towards the path of honesty and prosperity and bless you with the happiness of heaven and above. #EidAlAdha #EidulAzha pic.twitter.com/tGeUeFly9y — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) 22 August 2018

Mohammad Shami and the rest of the Indian team did not take long to dismiss the final England wicket to claim victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

