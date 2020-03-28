Follow Us:
Saturday, March 28, 2020
COVID19

Olympic silver medalist Ehsan Hadadi tests positive for coronavirus

Ehsan Hadadi, the first ever Olympic medalist in athletics from Iran, who was looking to break the discus throw record and win gold at Tokyo 2020, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 28, 2020 5:05:22 pm
Ehsan Hadadi is the holder of the Asian record in discus throw and also an Olympic medalist. (Twitter/WorldAthletics)

Pathbreaking Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

“Ehsan has self-quarantined after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus,” Iran Athletic Federation doctor Ashkan Ordibehesht said, according to a press release.

A legend for his country in the field of athletics, Hadadi had won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, which was the first time Iran had won a medal at the Games in sports other than wrestling, weightlifting and taekwondo. Hadadi is also Iran’s first ever medalist at the IAAF World Championships – he won bronze in the 2011 edition.

Hadadi, 35, had been aiming to win a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and break the record for the longest discus throw this year, before the coronavirus pandemic threw all plans awry.

“The Olympic record for the longest discus throw is 69.89 metres. I believe that throwing 70 metres is possible. I am following my dreams,” Hadadi had said in an interview with Tehran Times earlier this year.

Hadadi is the current holder of the Asian record for the longest discus throw – 69.32 metres.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 2,378 across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

What are athletes up to now that coronavirus has cancelled all matches?
What are athletes up to now that coronavirus has cancelled all matches?
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 28: Latest News