Monday, August 03, 2020
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys XFL for $15 million, will be a part owner

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the latest WWE figurehead to own the XFL after WWE chairman and Vince McMahon had two attempts at the league.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 3, 2020 9:36:17 pm
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, XFL, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, The Rock xfl, Dwayne Johnson xfl, xfl news, vince mcmahon, sports news Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the new part-owner of XFL. (Source: wwe/xfl)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson along with RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia came together to buy the XFL for approximately $15 million just hours before the bankrupt league was set for auction.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” Johnson said in a press release. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football,” he added.

The Rock, famously played college football at the University of Miami before he became a global pro wrestling superstar with Vince McMahon’s WWE.

He then went on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and a storyline on his show “Ballers” had his character pursuing the purchase of an NFL franchise.

Earlier, McMahon’s XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020. The XFL was supposed to start in 2020 with eight teams, 40-man active rosters, and a 10-week regular-season schedule. It is not immediately clear when or how Johnson’s group will aim to revive the XFL

It was first launched in 2001 as a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation – as WWE was previously known – and NBC.

England beat Ireland by four wickets to win ODI series
