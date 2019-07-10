Toggle Menu
Dutee Chand wins 100-metre gold in Napolihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/dutee-chand-wins-100-metre-gold-napoli-athletics-5822983/

Dutee Chand wins 100-metre gold in Napoli

Dutee Chand won the gold medal in the women's 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Napoli, Italy on Tuesday, clocking a time of 11.32 seconds.

Dutee Chand, Dutee Chand cosmo cover, Dutee Chand cosmopolitan india, Dutee Chand magazine cover, Dutee Chand magazine photo, Dutee Chand gay, Dutee Chand same sex relationship, Dutee Chand partner, Dutee Chand female partner, Dutee Chand lesbian, Dutee Chand LGBT
Dutee Chand clocked 11.32 seconds to win India’s first gold at the Summer Universiade 2019 in Napoli, Italy on Tuesday (File Photo)

Dutee Chand won the gold medal in the women’s 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Napoli, Italy on Tuesday, clocking a time of 11.32 seconds. This is India’s first gold medal at this edition of the meet. This is also the first time an Indian has won a senior 100-metre gold at a global event. No Indian had qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games before this.

The silver medal was won by Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, who came up with a late burst of speed to finish with a time of 11.33 seconds.

Dutee qualified for the final with a time of 11.41 seconds in the semifinal earlier on Tuesday. On Monday, she had moved into the semifinals from the heats with a time of 11.58 seconds.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Dutee has a season best of 11.26 seconds in the 100-metre discipline, recorded at Doha in April 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amit Panghal to spearhead India’s challenge at World Championships, Shiva Thapa misses out
2 Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship
3 Hima Das wins second international gold in a week