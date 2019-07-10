Dutee Chand wins 100-metre gold in Napoli

Dutee Chand won the gold medal in the women’s 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Napoli, Italy on Tuesday, clocking a time of 11.32 seconds. This is India’s first gold medal at this edition of the meet. This is also the first time an Indian has won a senior 100-metre gold at a global event. No Indian had qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games before this.

The silver medal was won by Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, who came up with a late burst of speed to finish with a time of 11.33 seconds.

Dutee qualified for the final with a time of 11.41 seconds in the semifinal earlier on Tuesday. On Monday, she had moved into the semifinals from the heats with a time of 11.58 seconds.

Dutee has a season best of 11.26 seconds in the 100-metre discipline, recorded at Doha in April 2019.