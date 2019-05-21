Toggle Menu
My sister is blackmailing me, asked me for Rs 25 lakh: Dutee Chandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/dutee-chand-sister-is-blackmailing-rs-25-lakh-5740801/

My sister is blackmailing me, asked me for Rs 25 lakh: Dutee Chand

Earlier, Dutee Chand told The Sunday Express that she has found a soulmate, a girl from her hometown in Odisha. She later said that her sister had threatened her over the relationship.

India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand on Tuesday said that her sister is blackmailing her and has also demanded an amount of 25 lakh. (Source: Twitter)

After facing backlash from her sister for revealing her sexual orientation, India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand said Tuesday that her sister is blackmailing her and has been demanding Rs 25 lakh from her.

“My own sister is blackmailing me, she asked me for Rs 25 lakh. She had once beaten me, I’d reported to the police. Since she was blackmailing me, I was forced to come out about my relationship,” ANI quoted the athlete as saying.

Earlier, Dutee told The Sunday Express that she has found a soulmate, a girl from her hometown in Odisha. Chand did not identify her partner because she did not want her to become “the centre of undue attention”.

“I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person’s choice. Currently, my focus is on the World Championships and the Olympic Games but in the future I would like to settle down with her,” Dutee told The Sunday Express.

The Indian sprinter later said her sister had threatened to send her to jail over her sexual orientation.

Advertising

“My eldest sister kind of wields power and authority in my family. She has thrown out my elder brother from home because she does not like his wife. She has threatened me that same will happen to me. But I am also an adult who has individual freedom. So, I decided to go ahead with this and make it public,” Dutee told PTI in an interview on Sunday.

“My eldest sister feels that my partner is interested in my property. She has told me that she will send me to jail for having this relationship,” she said.

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgment in September 2018 read down the 158-year-old British-era law that criminalised same-sex relations between consenting adults in private.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Asian Championships winner Gomathi Marimuthu fails dope test, earlier breach was not communicated by NADA
2 Warriors beat Blazers in OT for fifth straight NBA Finals berth
3 Caster Semenya to contest 3,000-metres at Prefontaine Classic