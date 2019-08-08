Dutee Chand seeks External Affairs Minister’s help to get visa for Ireland, Germany events

India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand on Thursday tweeted at India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seeking help with visa formalities so that she can participate in IAAF tournaments that are being held in Ireland and Germany next week.

Claiming that her visa formalities have not been completed so far, she tagged Jaishankar as well as Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry in her tweet.

“Want to participate in @iaaforg tournaments in Ireland & Germany on 13 and 19 Aug respectively. My Visa formalities have not been completed due to some reasons. Request @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to intervene at the earliest and help me participate in the race,” she tweeted.

Dutee became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World Universiade as she won the 100m dash event in Napoli, Italy on July 9. Dutee said the gold was an answer to her critics, who had written her off after she admitted to being in a same-sex relationship.

Dutee made headlines after becoming the first Indian athlete to acknowledge she was in a same-sex relationship. The 100-m national record holder and winner of two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games said she had spoken about her own same-sex relationship after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to decriminalise Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code last year.

Recently, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports rejected Dutee’s nomination for Arjuna Award as the state government not only missed the deadline but her medals were also not in order of ranking.