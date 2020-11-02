Dutee Chand awarded an ‘out-of-turn promotion’ by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Dutee Chand being awarded the promotion. (Source: Twitter/@DuteeChand)

Dutee Chand was awarded an out-of-turn promotion in the Odisha Mining Corporation by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday after the athlete and the state government were caught in a row over financial assistance.

“Out-of-turn promotion has been given to Dutee Chand in OMC in recognition for her sporting achievements,” Patnaik said after inaugurating three state-of-the-art sports facilities in the state.

In July, Dutee and the state government were in opposition to each other after the latter had claimed that it had provided financial assistance of Rs 4.09 crore to the sprinter since 2015. She contested it on the ground that it included Rs 3 crore prize money for winning Asian Games medals.

The state government’s statement came soon after Dutee tried to douse the controversy that erupted when she put her BMW car on sale.

She had clarified she was selling her luxury car not to fund her training but because the vehicle”s maintenance cost is beyond her after reports to the contrary.

The Odisha government had appointed Dutee as a Group-A level officer in Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) which “provided Rs 29 lakh support for her training and financial incentives”.

Dutee had also objected to that claim of the government, saying the amount included her salary.

The government had said the 24-year-old drew a gross salary of Rs 84,604 per month from OMC in contradiction to her claim that she gets Rs 60,000.

(with PTI inputs)

